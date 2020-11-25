Closures at Truxtun Avenue/H Street intersection planned for Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews will begin work on the reconstruction of the Truxtun Avenue/H Street intersection on Saturday.

The city said work will require traffic detours and lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the first phase of reconstruction, traffic heading south on F Street will be detoured at 17th Street while northbound traffic will be detoured at 16th Street.

During the second phase of the project, the intersection will be reduced to right turns only. These changes are expected to result in traffic delays. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time while driving in the area or use alternate routes.