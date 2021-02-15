Closure scheduled for Hwy 99 to eastbound Hwy 58 connector Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A night closure is scheduled for the connector ramp on Highway 99 that leads to eastbound Highway 58 on Tuesday night.

The closure is scheduled between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the removal of column forms south of the connector, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

Those traveling in the area Tuesday night will be routed onto Ming Avenue, then eastbound to Union Avenue and finally northbound where they will enter the Highway 58 on-ramp.

Construction schedules may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.