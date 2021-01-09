Closure planned for Stockdale Highway at Stine Road next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stockdale Highway at Stine Road will be closed on Wednesday night for some rail placement.

The city said Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions at Stine Road from 9 p.m. on Wednesday through 5 a.m. on Thursday. During the closure, westbound traffic will be routed north onto Oak Street and west onto California Avenue, traveling back to Stockdale Highway. 

Eastbound traffic will be routed north onto California Avenue and then south onto Oak Street, traveling back to Stockdale Highway. 

