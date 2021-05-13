Closure planned for portion of California Avenue tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of California Avenue will be closed tonight for some bridge work.
The city said California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street while eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street.
