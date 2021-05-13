Closure planned for portion of California Avenue tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of California Avenue will be closed tonight for some bridge work.

The city said California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street while eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street.

More local news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News