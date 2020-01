BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure of 24th Street at Eye Street is planned for this weekend.

The closure is expected to be put in place at 6 a.m. on Saturday and be lifted by 5 p.m. on Sunday. The closure is needed for drainage work.

Westbound motorists will be detoured north onto Chester Avenue to 28th Street and will return to 24th Street via H Street. This work is not expected to impact eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.