BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Olive Drive between Renfro Road and Santa Fe Way is scheduled to be closed on Thursday and Friday due to a paving project.

The road closure is scheduled from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13.

During construction, drivers are advised to use caution and take alternate routes or allow extra time for travel.

Eastbound traffic on Olive Drive will be detoured to go south on Santa Fe Way and then north on Renfro Way.

Westbound traffic on Olive Drive will be detoured to go south on Renfro Road and then north on Santa Fe Way.

City officials say construction may be postponed or rescheduled due to unforeseen conditions.