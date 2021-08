BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stockdale Highway/New Stine Road intersection will be closed starting tonight for road work.

The city said the closure will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from today through Thursday. During the closure, motorists can use McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood.

All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue, according to the city.