Closure of 24th Street/Eye Street intersection planned for Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A closure of the 24th Street/Eye Street intersection is planned this weekend.

The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and last through 7 p.m. for drainage work to be completed. Westbound motorists will be detoured north at Chester Avenue, west on 28th Street, then south on H Street to reconnect with 24th Street.

Motorists traveling north or south on Eye Street will need to use H Street or Chester Avenue to cross 24th Street.

On Sunday, the inside lane on 24th Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. for drainage work. One lane will remain open to traffic on 24th Street, but north-south traffic will need to use H Street or Chester Avenue to cross 24th Street.

No impacts are anticipated for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.