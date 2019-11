BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A closure has been announced at the Eye Street/24th Street intersection tomorrow.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the north side of 24th Street and will prevent access to and from the street. Motorists are encouraged to use H Street to detour around the construction work.

The closure is not expected to affect the westbound traffic on 24th Street.