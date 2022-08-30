BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors have listened to testimony for weeks and will soon be asked to decide whether two companies were negligent in a 2015 gas pipeline explosion that seriously burned two women and destroyed a house.

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, representing Gloria Ruckman and her mother, Amalia Leal, said Tuesday this case illustrates what happens when companies decide to ignore basic safety regulations. When profits are placed before safety “this is what happens” he said, displaying a photo of a massive fireball resulting from the explosion at Wible Road and Houghton Road.

Closing arguments will be presented by three other attorneys: Joseph H. Low IV, representing Ruckman’s husband, son and father-in-law; Theodore “Tad” Hoppe, representing Big N Deep Agricultural Development; and James M. Baratta, attorney for Ag-Wise Enterprises.

The Ruckman family sued the companies and also PG&E, owner of the pipeline. The utility settled earlier this month after two days of trial.

If the jury finds the companies negligent, it then must determine how much will be paid to each plaintiff.

On Nov. 13, 2015, Big N Deep was conducting deep ripping with a bulldozer that struck the pipeline, igniting an explosion that killed operator Joseph Michael Ojeda and burned the women, who were forced to evacuate a nearby home and run to safety. Gloria Ruckman carried her 17-day-old son as they bolted from flames and searing heat.

Ag-Wise, a farm management company, hired Big N Deep for the job. Plaintiffs’ attorneys have argued they were negligent in doing so because they knew Big N Deep hit the same pipeline a year earlier.

Rodriguez on Tuesday thanked the jury for its work and for not trying to get out of serving.

“You made a commitment to doing this work,” he said. “You were better than your best excuses.”

Each attorney is expected talk for an hour or a little longer, and closing arguments may continue into Wednesday.