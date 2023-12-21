BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a residential structure fire in east Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

KCFD were dispatched to a house on fire in the 3800 block of Country Club Drive in east Bakersfield around 1:30 a.m. When officials arrived they found a house on fire filled with smoke. Firefighters entered the home and located half of a mattress and box spring on fire, according to the department.

Residents of the home managed to extinguish half of the mattress before firefighters arrived on scene. As a safety precaution, fire crews removed all smoldering materials from the house to prevent another fire from starting, KCFD said.

According to KCFD, Thursday’s house fire is an example of the benefits of having working smoke detectors, as residents were alerted of the fire while sleeping.

Photos courtesy of Kern County Fire Department.

Fire crews also said closed doors to the bedrooms before sleeping helps slow down the spread of flames and smoke throughout the home if a fire were to break out. Residents had their room doors closed during Thursday’s fire, which helped save the majority of the house, the estimated value loss was $5,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.