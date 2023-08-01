BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – These days many medical facilities are not just in the treatment business, they’re also in the harm reduction business. That, at least, is the case on Baker Street at Clinica Sierra Vista.

Clinica Sierra Vista’s new refrigerated vending machine can be found around the back of the Baker Street clinic.

Sorry, no Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in this bad boy.

Just vital supplies such as safe injection kits, safe sex kits, feminine hygiene kits, sharps containers and perhaps the most vital – Narcan, the opioid antidote nasal spray that, in this age of fentanyl, is a must-have for drug users and non-users alike.

Clinica programs administrator Cecelia Scott says the vending machine, protected by a sturdy suit of armor, is on Baker Street for a reason.

“We have this outside because we do want to make it available for our population 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” she said, “and we do have it specifically on Baker, just due to the nature of where we’re located. We do healthcare for the homeless at this site, and so we do want to make these harm reduction supplies available to everybody.”

A Clinica physician, Dr. Fiona Axelsson, got the ball rolling last month by delivering almost 5,000 doses of Narcan in her SUV to all of Clinica’s Kern County locations. She said three more harm reduction vending machines are coming to another Clinica clinic and two Clinica partner sites in the next couple of months, including two that will be, like the one on Baker, outdoors.

“The coolest thing about it is that it’s 100% free,” she said. “This is completely funded through grants and so we’re able to provide this to this neighborhood free of charge… It’s also completely confidential, so when you scan the QR code, if you don’t want to use your name, you don’t have to use your name.”

Clinica isn’t the only local healthcare organization that grasps the importance of uncomplicated Narcan availability.

Omni Family Health has the opioid antidote available at the front counter of its several clinics, and Adventist Health hands it out upon request at its Chester Avenue ER, as well as its hospitals in Delano and Tehachapi.

But not everyone does that.

Dignity Health, including Mercy ER, requires overdose victims to check in as patients. Same with Good Samaritan in Oildale.

One ER worker, reached by phone, told KGET, “We don’t just hand out Narcan gladly,” then hung up. Fortunately, many local medical clinics do hand it out gladly.

The folks at Clinica Sierra Vista will say they’re not enabling; they’re keeping people alive until they can get the treatment they really need.