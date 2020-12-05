Clinica Sierra Vista to hold donation drive for homeless patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next week, Clinica Sierra Vista will begin collecting donations for its homeless patients.

The “Clinica Cares for the Community Street Medicine Donation Drive” will take place from Dec. 7 through Dec. 31. Donations of jackets, blankets, socks, travel-size hygiene products, protein drinks and dog food are requested.

The items can be dropped off at the following locations in Kern:

  • 34th Street Community Health Center, 2000 Physicians Blvd., Building F, Bakersfield, CA 93301
  • Baker Street Village Community Health Center, 1015 Baker St. #4, Bakersfield, CA 93305
  • South Community Health Center, 2400 Wible Road #14, Bakersfield, CA 93304
  • Central Bakersfield Community Health Center, 301 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield CA 93304
  • East Niles Community Health Center, 7800 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA 93306
  • East Bakersfield Community Health Center, 15 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93307
  • Greenfield Community Health Center, 9001 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93307
  • Lamont Community Health Center, 8787 Hall Road, Lamont, CA 93241
  • Arvin Community Health Center, 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203
  • Delano Community Health Center, 425 Del Sol Parkway, Delano, CA 93215

