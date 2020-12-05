Clinica Sierra Vista to hold donation drive for homeless patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next week, Clinica Sierra Vista will begin collecting donations for its homeless patients.

The “Clinica Cares for the Community Street Medicine Donation Drive” will take place from Dec. 7 through Dec. 31. Donations of jackets, blankets, socks, travel-size hygiene products, protein drinks and dog food are requested.

The items can be dropped off at the following locations in Kern: