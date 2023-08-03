Clinica Sierra Vista’s new walk-in clinic on Del Sol Parkway in Delano is shown.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is set to celebrate Agricultural Worker Health Day by holding a pop-up celebration event in Arvin, according to organizers.

As part of National Health Center week, Clinica Sierra Vista will be delivering food, sharing information about community resources and services, raffle prizes and music to employees at a jobsite on N. Wheeler Ridge and Sandrini Roads, organizers said in a statement.

Clinica’s mobile unit will also be on-site to provide any health screenings employees may need, as well as, having the chance to save a trip to the doctor’s office and schedule future health appointments at the event.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.