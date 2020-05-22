Clinica Sierra Vista receives $49,500 in emergency grant funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista has received $49,500 in emergency grant funding from the medical aid organization Direct Relief.

The money will be used to provide laptops for case managers and supervisors in Clinica’s family and adolescent services program, according to a news release.

“These tools are critical for our family and adolescent services teams to continue making a difference in the lives of Central Valley families,” said Tim Calahan, Clinica’s director of public relations and community development.