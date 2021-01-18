Clinica Sierra Vista postponing public vaccinations using Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista announced Monday it is postponing public vaccinations using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following reports a batch caused severe allergic reactions in several people in San Diego.

Clinica said Kern County Public Health received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the same batch that may have caused the allergic reactions in southern California. It said it is following guidance from the state Department of Public Health in postponing administering the vaccine until additional supplies are obtained.

Those who received a Moderna vaccination on Monday did not receive a vaccine from the questionable batch, according to Clinica.

All patients who have set up an appointment will be rescheduled once new shipments arrive.