BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is offering free HIV testing for HIV Testing Day this week.

Organizers say testing will be held at the 34th Street Community Health Center on Physicians Boulevard from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 27.

The free testing will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to organizers.

In a news release, Clinica Sierra Vista Chief Executive Officer Dr. Olga Meave said it is important to know your HIV status: