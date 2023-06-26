BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is offering free HIV testing for HIV Testing Day this week.
Organizers say testing will be held at the 34th Street Community Health Center on Physicians Boulevard from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 27.
The free testing will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to organizers.
In a news release, Clinica Sierra Vista Chief Executive Officer Dr. Olga Meave said it is important to know your HIV status:
“Whether you believe that your HIV status is positive or negative, taking a test to truly know your HIV status is important, especially if you are sexually active. If you test positive, you can start your journey in receiving treatment to reduce complications. If you test negative, then you can take steps in making sure that you stay negative, like using proper protection or taking PrEP medication (pre-exposure prophylaxis), which is highly effective in preventing HIV. Knowing your status will guide you in finding the right care to stay healthy.”Dr. Olga Meave