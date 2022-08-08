BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Health Center Week, Clinica Sierra Vista is hosting a series of events for our community’s most vulnerable, according to the clinic.

Monday was “Healthcare for the Homeless Day,” according to the clinic.

According to Clinica Sierra Vista, people without homes endure higher rates of disease, behavioral health conditions and other needs that make them vulnerable to poor health, disability and early death.

Clinica Sierra Vista partnered with several organizations on Monday to hand out hygiene kits, clothes, shoes, free meals and even free haircuts.

“There are so many levels of homelessness throughout our community so I wanted to ensure that we had as many resources for individuals walking through the door as much as possible,” Dalia Fontaine, Program Administrator at Clinica Sierra Vista, said.

According to Clinica Sierra Vista this week they will have an “Agricultural Worker Health Day,” “Patient Appreciation Day,” “Stakeholder Appreciation Day,” Health Center Staff Appreciation Day,” and “Children’s Health Day.”

