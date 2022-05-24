BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista will hold a job fair Wednesday afternoon in hopes of filling some of its 90 open positions.

The event will take place Downtown at its new “comprehensive care center” on 34th Street, across from Memorial Hospital, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes for on-the-spot interviews and conditional offers for more than 90 open positions. There will also be raffle prizes, giveaways and a taco truck on site.

To rsvp for the event, visit www.csvcareers.eventbrite.com.