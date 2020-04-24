Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Brian Harris abruptly resigns after 2 years

Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Brian Harris resigned unexpectedly Thursday night as head of the Central Valley network of community health care clinics, ending an occasionally tumultuous tenure that lasted just two years and three months.

Clinica Sierra Vista spokesman Tim Calahan confirmed Harris’s departure late Friday morning. He said Stacy Ferreira, Clinica Sierra Vista’s chief human resources officer, will serve as interim CEO. She has been with the organization since 2006.

No reason was given for Harris’s departure and efforts to reach him Friday were unsuccessful.

“During his time with Clinica, Brian helped champion the healthcare needs for thousands of residents in the Central Valley, while focusing on the most underserved in our community,” Clinica said in a written statement. “His efforts, along with our providers, doctors, nurses and support staff, have allowed Clinica Sierra Vista to continue to be a leader in healthcare to the most vulnerable among us.”

The nonprofit, currently active in screening individuals for COVID-19, says it has tested 1,105 patients at 23 clinic locations in Kern and Fresno counties. Clinica is trying to increase that number with its 10 Abbott Laboratories ID NOW Rapid Result testing machines but currently lacks the proprietary cartridges to carry out those tests. Clinica has been added to an allotment list from the Los Angeles County Department of Public health to receive the cartridges, according to the nonprofit, Calahan said.

Harris’s abrupt resignation comes in the wake of multiple layoffs and clinic closures that have taken place since he took over for retired CEO Steve Schilling in February 2018.

Most recently, on April 6, Clinica Sierra Vista announced it had laid off 59 workers at 15 of its clinics and offices, including several directors and managers at its Bakersfield headquarters. Four days earlier Clinica laid off at least 10, including half a dozen dentists, a pediatrician, a nurse and other medical professionals and office workers. In both cases, Clinica cited the unforeseeable consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was just before Clinica received a $3 million infusion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, part of a $5.8 million award for the region’s health care providers, announced April 8, to stem further cutbacks that might be otherwise necessitated by the pandemic.

Harris’s tenure has been described as “incredibly chaotic” by a former board member, John Means, who told The Bakersfield Californian in September 2019 that Harris had established a pattern of firing people he deemed to be insufficiently loyal. Means said that, under Harris’ leadership, more than two dozen senior staff members had been fired and required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

One of the most recent was Clinica Sierra Vista’s former longtime chief financial officer, Consuelo Cantu, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit last June, claiming she was fired in April because he wanted someone younger in the position. Her suit also alleges Harris demoted senior staff and replaced them with much less qualified employees.

The nonprofit network, which focuses on medically underserved communities, currently operates 26 medical care centers, 20 behavioral health sites and 10 dental care sites in Fresno and Kern counties, according to its website.

It celebrates its 50th birthday in 2021.