Clinica Sierra Vista announces new CEO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista has announced that its board of directors has appointed Stacy Ferreira as its new chief executive officer.

Ferreira worked at Clinica Sierra Vista as the chief Human Resources officer for 13-years prior to serving as interim CEO starting in April 2020. The announcement comes after Ferreira helped guide the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The leadership Stacy Ferreira displayed together with her team, during what became one of the most critical times in healthcare was inspiring to watch,” said board president Claribel Gutierrez. “Helping guide Clinica and it’s more than 140,000 patients through this time proved she was right for the role, and as we look to the future of the organization, we have full confidence that Ferreira is the right person to help deliver healthcare to the most vulnerable in the Central Valley.”

Ferreira holds a Master of Business Administration as well as a bachelor degree with a major in management and human resources from Cal State Polytechnic University Pomona.