BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)—The city’s proposed Climate Action Plan is still a hot topic as the public comment portion draws to a close at the end of August.

Emmet McCormick with the Kern Citizens for Energy says, “We firmly believe that the proposed Climate Action Plan threatens the livelihood of thousands of hard-working individuals in our community and we strongly urge the council to remove this plan from consideration.”

The plan calls for 100% of all electricity in new residential and commercial properties built in 2026 or later by phasing out gas appliances. Pro-gas coalitions were lining up at the last city hall meeting all in disagreement.

“We are frustrated by the apparent lack of transparency and eliminate deliberate outreach for key stakeholders,” said land surveyor, Ron Nelms.

Ron Nelms with the Bakersfield Chamber says some of the stress is behind the draft being released as late as July 10th. His coalition sent a letter protesting the Plan.

Nick Hill with the Black Chamber of Commerce says, “I don’t think it was researched enough to really identify the impact that it would have on the minority community.”

Derek Sprague with the Bakersfield Association of Realtors told councilmembers the plan would make the dream of owning a home out of reach for some in Bakersfield in the midst of a housing crisis.

Even the grammar of the city’s climate action plan was under attack. “In the first 2 pages, found 17 typos and misspelled words,” said Michael Turnipseed with the Taxpayer’s Association.

Councilmember Patty Gray, owner of a remodeling business, and Councilmember Bruce Freeman also gave their two cents in opposition to the state’s aggressive electric energy mandate for 2045.

“They’re gonna do everything they can to try to shut down our industries over time,” said Gray. “We have to do everything we can to protect our industries over time.”

Bruce Freeman Councilmember Ward 5 says, “If you do all these things what will it cost? Or, is it even economically feasible to put these goals in if we know from the beginning they’re impossible to achieve?

17 News will continue to follow the Climate Action Plan and the city’s next steps.