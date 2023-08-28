BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clear the shelters happened this past Saturday, and KGET volunteered at the City of Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center. The KGET team watched as dozens of animals stole the hearts of their new owners.

Forty two dogs and six cats found homes on Saturday– but it doesn’t stop there. Adoption fees are waived until the 31st of this month.

There were smiles all around from people finding their newest family member.

Especially from the new owners of Bear and Masha, where the owners were excited about these cuties as it reminded them of the family member that they had for 15 years that just recently passed.

“We ended up losing our first one. We’ve had two giant German Shepherds before, so she ended up dying of old age and we’ve been devastated for awhile. We’ve seen our big one still lonely and all that. And we figured, it’s time. We need to fill this house again,” new owner Jessica said.

“I’m very happy that the dogs that did get homes got adopted because some have been here for a really long time,” according to Alexandria Williams, a volunteer for City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The shelter was not completely cleared and there’s still dogs and cats waiting for their forever home.

If you missed out on the fun on Saturday, you still have until August 31st to adopt when fees are waived.

They say no love is greater than that of a pet. There’s lots more love to offer potential owners!

Though KGET saw some great and happy stories over the weekend– the reality of this event is that these pets need your help. When shelters get too full, animals are put to sleep.

City of Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 201 S Mt Vernon Avenue.

