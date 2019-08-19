Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 17 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Finding Forever Homes

Saturday, August 18 from 8am to 2pm

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S Mt. Vernon Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-7387

The 2019 Clear The Shelters event is made possible through the efforts of you, our viewers, and our sponsors:

Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
Bill Wright Toyota
North Bakersfield Toyota
Floor Layer's Emporium
Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort
A1 Battery Company
Doggie Do's Pet Grooming

Clear the Shelters helps rescue animals find new homes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As part of NBC’s annual nationwide Clear the Shelters event, KGET teamed up with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to find dozens of animals forever homes.

Members of Circle 17 and volunteers helped make this annual event a success on Saturday.

In total, 83 pets were adopted and more than 93 thousand pets were adopted across the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News