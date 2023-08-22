BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dog dumping like never before is overwhelming local shelters, but this weekend brings some hope with “Clear the Shelters”.

Saving a life is a feeling like no other. In an overwhelmed city with non-stop dog dumping, there is still some hope to see an empty shelter.

KGET has joined forces with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to find those dogs forever homes. Hundreds of dogs are waiting to be loved, and you can help.

Matthew Buck, director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, said a huge milestone is not too far away.

“We’re only 13 dogs away from hitting 3,000, and ‘Clear the Shelters’ is going to play a huge role in helping us get all the way up here by the end of the year,” Buck told 17 News.

3,000 is a number they would’ve never imagined to meet, saying in previous years, 5,000 dogs did not even come into the shelter.

So far, August has seen 107 adoptions. For those in the kennels, it’s a fight against time.

We have a whole bunch of shepherds, pitbulls, and huskies that have been here for a few months,” Buck said.

If you can’t adopt, fostering is one way to buy dogs more time while they find a home.

“I have fostered probably a thousand dogs since I started this, and I’m telling you, it really has been a joy,” Susan Richardson, a local dedicated foster, told 17 News. “I mean, it’s amazing. I’ve only owned one dog in my entire life until recently. I actually adopted her from the shelter here, nd before that I fostered her.”

Richardson urges everyone to step up and help out.

“It’s such a good service that the community could provide for the need that is immense,” said Richardson. “It’s just, it’s horrible. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen and I’ve lived here since 1994.”

Adoption fees are waived all of August, with only a $15 dollar license fee for city residents. You can also help through the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

This Saturday, there will be around 300 dogs, plus cats, ready to find new homes — all micro-chipped, spayed or neutered.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Animal Shelter on South Mount Vernon Avenue, just south of Highway 58.