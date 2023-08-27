BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many furry friends have found homes following Saturday’s “Clear the Shelters” event.

Residents joined members of the 17 News team in helping loving animals at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to find new homes.

According to Joshua Proctor with BACC, a total of 48 adoptions were made. 42 dogs and six cats were adopted.

If you missed Saturday’s event, there is still time to take home a new family member. Adoption fees are waived until Thursday, Aug. 31.

17 News thanks everyone who showed up on Saturday to help “Clear the Shelters”.