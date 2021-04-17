Clean City teams making progress to address illegal dumping; 150 bags of trash collected from one street alone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Illegal dumping is a big problem in some areas of Bakersfield, but the new Clean City teams are working hard to get rid of the trash.

The city said crews recently filled 150 bags of trash and picked up two couches, mattresses and refrigerators on Landco Drive alone. The city launched the new cleanup teams in late January to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The teams respond to calls for service throughout the city reported through the Bakersfield Mobile app as well as provide regular cleanup of “hot spot” areas and address other community-focused cleanup efforts as directed by city staff.

The teams are from the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the California Highway Adoption Company and are funded by Measure N.