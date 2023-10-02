BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans District 6 have partnered together to host two free tire drop off events later this month, according to organizers.
The Clean California Tire Drop Off Day takes place Oct. 7 with a second event scheduled for Oct. 21, for residents to drop off tires for free at two disposal sites in Kern:
Saturday, Oct. 7.
- From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached: Shafter-Wasco Landfill located at 1761 Scofield Avenue, Shafter.
- Taft landfill: 13352 Elk Hills Road, in Taft.
Saturday, Oct. 21
- From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached: Bena Landfill located at 2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield.
Public Works also shared some tips to keep in mind while transporting your tires to the disposal sites:
- Tires must have rims removed.
- Residential only. No commercial waste.
- No earthmover/oversized tires.
- To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
- Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.