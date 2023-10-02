BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans District 6 have partnered together to host two free tire drop off events later this month, according to organizers.

The Clean California Tire Drop Off Day takes place Oct. 7 with a second event scheduled for Oct. 21, for residents to drop off tires for free at two disposal sites in Kern:

Saturday, Oct. 7.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached: Shafter-Wasco Landfill located at 1761 Scofield Avenue, Shafter.

Taft landfill: 13352 Elk Hills Road, in Taft.

Saturday, Oct. 21

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached: Bena Landfill located at 2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield.

Public Works also shared some tips to keep in mind while transporting your tires to the disposal sites: