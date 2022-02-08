Claimed your child’s CA State Parks Adventure Pass? Here are the closest parks to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebol Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 10,000 kids have claimed their free California State Parks Adventure Pass so far.

The passes are part of Newsom’s Outdoor Access for All initiative to encourage more equitable access to nature for kids. The passes waive day-use entrance fees for fourth graders and their families for a year.

“Today, far too many kids in low-income communities and communities of color don’t have access to nature,” the website stated. “In fact, 70% of low-income communities across the country live in “nature-deprived” areas and communities of color are three times more likely than white communities to live in an area that is “nature deprived.”

Want to find your nearest national park? Here is a list of the 19 state parks included in the passes ranked by their distance from Bakersfield. Estimated distance and driving time was calculated on Google Maps using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park. Actual distances and driving times may vary.

#1. Colonel Allensworth State Park

-Distance: 45 miles

-Driving time: 45 mins

#2. Millerton Lake State Recreation Area

-Distance: 135 miles

-Driving time: 2 hours

#3. Morro Bay State Park

-Distance: 140 miles

-Driving time: 2.5 hours

#4. Chino Hills State Park

-Distance: 147 miles

-Driving time: 2.25 hours

#5. California Citrus Historic State Park

-Distance: 166 miles

-Driving time: 2.5 hours

#6. Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area

-Distance: 218 miles

-Driving time: 3.25 hours

#7. Seacliff State Beach

-Distance: 235 miles

-Driving time: 3.75 hours

#8. Silver Strand State Beach

-Distance: 240 miles

-Driving time: 3.75 hours

#9. Calveras Big Trees State Park

-Distance: 252 miles

-Driving time: 4.5

#10. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

-Distance: 260 miles

-Driving time: 4.25 hours

#11. Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

-Distance: 271 miles

-Driving time: 4.25 hours

#12. California State Railroad Museum

-Distance: 285 miles

-Driving time: 4 hours

#13. Samuel P. Taylor State Park

-Distance: 319 miles

-Driving time: 5.5 hours

#14. Empire Mine State Historic Park

-Distance: 332 miles

-Driving time: 5 hours

#15. Jack London State Historic Park

-Distance: 325

-Driving time: 5.25 hours

#16. Clear Lake State Park

-Distance: 407 miles

-Driving time: 6 hours

#17. Hendy Woods State Park

-Distance: 416 miles

-Driving time: 6.5 hours

#18. Sue-meg State Park

-Distance: 590 miles

-Driving time: 9.25 hours

#19. Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

-Distance: 694 miles

-Driving time: 10.5 hours

For more on how your fourth-grader can get a pass, click here.