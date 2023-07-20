BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In August 2020, the young girl was present when her father stabbed her grandmother to death.

With dad serving a life sentence for murder, the child entered the foster system and was placed with two people. She was then subjected to horrific abuse, receiving a litany of injuries including a broken rib, retinal detachment, burn scarring, “significant bruising” on many areas of her body and malnourishment resulting in hair loss and protruding bones, according to a claim filed last week.

Kern County Department of Human Services, Bakersfield Police Department and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District are among the entities named in the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — filed by attorney Daniel Rodriguez.

During the year the child lived with the foster parents, authorities failed to check on her physical and emotional well-being and otherwise didn’t perform their duties, according to the claim. It alleges the girl was placed with the couple despite one of them — Tameca Cargile — having a criminal record.

The Department of Human Services and BPD “should have known that the Cargiles were dangerous, violent, aggressive, threatening, menacing and/or likely to commit a violent act on (the child),” the claim says.

Cargile faces trial next month on a felony child cruelty charge.

The abuse was discovered on Aug. 25, 2021, when the child, 6 at the time, went to a teacher’s aide at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District with a cut lip, according to the claim. Police were contacted and an investigation began.