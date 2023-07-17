BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a Ridgecrest man who was fatally shot after raising a gun toward law enforcement officers has filed a claim against the county, alleging officers had sufficient time to take cover and use less-lethal weapons.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed by the family of Kenneth Dexter Watkins and seeks damages in an amount greater than $25,000. It was filed last month, and the county has 45 days to respond.

Watkins, 46, was shot after a 30-minute standoff on Sahara Drive early Jan. 3, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m not coming out of this alive,” Watkins said in a 911 call he made early that morning in which he admitted firing his gun in the street. Audio of the call was included in a video about the incident released by the sheriff’s office earlier this year.

Deputies and Ridgecrest police arrived at Sahara Drive, just north of Ridgecrest Boulevard, and pleaded with Watkins to put a handgun down. They told him they didn’t want him or anyone else to get hurt.

But Watkins said he wanted to die.

“I want you guys to do it for me . . .,” he said.

Watkins slowly raised his gun as deputies continued to implore him to drop it. The shooting then occurred. Two deputies and two Ridgecrest police officers fired their weapons.

Watkins was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His gun was recovered from the scene, officials said.