BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two days before her son’s death, Soluna Lora became involved in a heated argument with the boy’s father during a custody exchange.

Lora told responding deputies she had seen the father with a bag containing a white substance, and other relatives reported seeing him with fentanyl, according to a legal document. Despite their concerns, deputies didn’t remove 3-year-old Ezekiel Rivera and other children from the father’s care, nor did they search him or his east Bakersfield home, the document says.

On June 5, deputies were again called to the father’s home. Ezekiel had been found unresponsive. Emergency medical workers were unable to resuscitate him.

The child died of a fentanyl overdose, according to a wrongful death claim Lora filed against the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Her other children also tested positive for fentanyl, it says.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, alleges deputies “placed (children) in direct harm” by allowing them to stay with the father, Raul Rivera. It seeks damages in an amount to be determined but greater than $25,000.

Filed July 14, the claim says two methamphetamine pipes, four empty packages of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and an empty Narcan nasal applicator were found in Rivera’s Sentido Drive home after Ezekiel died.

The document goes on to say Rivera has a long history of drug abuse, and that earlier this year he was convicted of possessing or purchasing cocaine base for sale. The Superior Court Website shows a man named Raul Rivera pleaded no contest on April 3 to that charge.

No criminal charges are listed in connection with Ezekiel’s death.