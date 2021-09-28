Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, Secretary of State Shirley Weber hold virtual town hall to discuss voting rights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Central Valley Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta teamed up with California Secretary of State Shirley Weber Tuesday for a virtual town hall about voting rights.

“There’s a national movement in a different direction than California’s going,” Weber said. “And that national movement is to restrict voting. To restrict individual’s opportunities.”

Huerta thank Weber for hosting the town hall about voting rights. She says this is a conversation that needs to be pushed because not everybody is getting equal opportunities to vote.

“We do have a disconnect here,” Huerta said. “We still have a lot of people here that are not registered to vote and they don’t understand the importance of voting.”

Topics discussed included the history and impact of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the movement to revive Jim Crow era voting restrictions and state and federal response efforts to protect and expand voting rights.