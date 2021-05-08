Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta calls for protecting voter rights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation hosted a votercade as part of a nationwide effort to defeat voter suppression.

The votercade took place Saturday on National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement action day.

Dolores Huerta held a press conference in front of the Kern County Elections Office to advocate for voting rights. The Dolores Huerta Foundation is one of 180 groups taking part in nationwide events in response to a Georgia bill that legal experts say restricts voters’ access to the polls.

“This is the foundation of our democracy. If people cannot vote, we cannot have a democracy in United States of America,” Huerta said. “This is why it’s very, very important that each one of us commit ourselves to this struggle and make sure that people’s votes are not taken away from them.”

Organizers also registered voters at the event. They said they hope to honor the legacy of the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation partnered with several groups and hosted a vaccine clinic along with votercade.