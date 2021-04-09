Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta celebrating 91st birthday this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta will celebrate her 91st birthday this weekend, and she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared her birthday, April 10, as Dolores Huerta Day in recognition of her more than 50 years of activism for civil rights and justice. Huerta is still very active in a host of causes, but even though much progress has been made, she says there is still a long way to go to get equality for everyone.

“Here we are in the spring now and President Biden is making sure we have millions of vaccines available for people so we can control the pandemic and we can go back to normal, but going back to normal isn’t enough,” she said. “We have to change things and make our society a more just society, do what we can to end the racism and misogyny, the homophobia, climate deniers so we can really make sure we save our planet and we can do all this by working together. Si se puede! — we can do it.”

The Bakersfield City School District also voted recently to encourage educators to teach students about Huerta’s life and struggles and the rich history of the Central Valley.