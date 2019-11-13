Civil Air Patrol asks public to sponsor veteran wreaths for Bakersfield National Cemetery event

The Civil Air Patrol’s Central California Group 6 in Bakersfield is asking residents to sponsor wreaths for veterans at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The group said its goal is to have 5,200 wreaths by Dec. 2. The wreaths will be placed on headstones at the cemetery on Dec. 14 to honor service members. The effort is part of the national Wreaths Across America campaign.

Last year, the public sponsored the placement of nearly 1.8 million wreaths across the country and abroad.

To sponsor a wreath or for more information, visit waabakersfield.org or call 661-360-1899.