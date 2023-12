BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kids 12 and under with their parents got the chance to receive free toys, free clothes and a free lunch at “Christmas in the Park.”

The event was hosted by Servants 4 Jesus, an outreach ministry with CityView Church, at Jefferson Park on Saturday.

Hundreds enjoyed hotdogs, hamburgers and free toys at the event.

Even busy Santa stopped by the park to wish local families a Merry Christmas.