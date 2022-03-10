BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A CityServe team from Bakersfield is in Poland providing humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine.

The group has been working with Polish church leaders at a border crossing just outside the town of Przemysl where thousands of Ukrainian refugees are flooding across the border to escape the horror in their homeland.

CityServe volunteers are awaiting a massive shipment of food from the U.S. being transported by cargo plane to Warsaw, Poland. That shipment will then go to warehouses closer to the border for distrubtion to hungry and exhausted refugees.

Pastor Karl Hargestam said they will be distributing a million meals to refugees. The group is trying to move as much as possible into Ukraine.

“Keep praying for the people of Ukraine and the Polish people stepping up to serve,” Hargestam said.