CityServe to receive first food deliveries from USDA Farmers to Families program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe is helping local families get food that they need through the USDA Farmers to Families program.

CityServe resourced churches will help with the distribution of thousands of food boxes in Kern County.

The boxes of food contain fresh vegetables, meat and dairy products will go to families impacted by the slump in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first delivery of food is expected Thursday morning. CityServe will then distribute those food boxes to local families.