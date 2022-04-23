BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe Kern County announced Friday morning the grand re-opening of the CityServe Educational Collaborative.

The partnership with Bakersfield College provides educational courses, job training such as welding, and life skills classes for anyone whose interested. Each eight-week cohort of classes honors the students with a graduation ceremony and certificate of completion.

“The center is here to walk alongside individuals through a variety of ways. We walk through life, career, education and development and really support them in trying to figure out what their next steps are and empower them to walk through their journey and take ownership in that journey, but hand in hand with the folks you see here today,” Endee Grijalva said.

To learn more about the Educational Collaborative, just head to cityservenetwork.com.