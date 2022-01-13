CityServe, Kern housing authority awarded $29M grant for affordable housing units in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe Network and the Housing Authority of Kern County announced Thursday they’ve been awarded a $29 million state grant to build dozens of new affordable housing units in Bakersfield.

The plan is to construct 126 modular units designed solely for youth and adults who are in need of housing.

“We are grateful for this housing development. It will allow us to more effectively elevate those we are serving in the CityServe Educational Collaborative and job training programs,” Robin Robinson, director of CityServe Kern County, said in a statement.

The housing will be built on property already owned by CityServe Kern County at its site ff F Street and Golden State Avenue.

Agencies that advocate for the homeless will coordinate with CityServe to identify potentially eligible tenants.

Once built, this Operation Homekey project would be single largest of its kind in Kern County in terms of building affordable housing for the unsheltered and underserved.

17’s Jim Scott will have more on this grant and CityServe’s ongoing work on homelessness on “Kern County: In Depth” on Saturday.