CityServe Kern County begins third phase of its Farmers to Families program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe Kern County received over 1,200 food boxes from the United States Department of Agriculture Friday morning for its Farmers to Families Food Box program.

CityServe Kern County received the truckload of food as part of its third phase of the Farmers to Families Food Box program. The organization said it will distribute the food boxes to church PODs (point of distribution). CityServe PODs serve food-insecure households in their neighboring communities to meet the increasing demand for food assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having the opportunity to receive and distribute these beautiful boxes of food through Farmers to Families is an incredible opportunity to bless the community,” said Robin Robinson, CityServe Community Development and Church Engagement Director. “Local churches are reaching into neighborhoods where most food insecure households reside.”

CityServe church PODs have distributed over 400,000 food boxes to date, serving over 115,000 food-insecure households, according to a news release. Each food box contains a combination of fresh produce, dairy, fluid milk, and protein.