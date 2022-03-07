BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe International is on the ground in Warsaw, Poland Monday night, preparing to receive a shipment of one million meals from the United States.

Those meals will be distributed to the thousands of Ukrainian refugees crossing the border into Poland as they flee the war in their homeland. CityServe is partnering with churches in Poland on this mission of mercy.

Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe International and a pastor at Canyon Hills Church in Bakersfield, sent video to 17 News from inside a warehouse in Warsaw, which was just secured as a drop-off point for food, clothing and durable goods for Ukrainian refugees.

On Tuesday, a 747 cargo plane will touch down in Warsaw to deliver one million meals donated by CityServe U.S.

17 News also received a message from the Senior Advisor of CityServe Europe, Pelle Hornmark.

“People are coming all the time, it’s a mess everywhere,” Hornmak said. “At the same time, it’s great that people are coming forward asking if there’s a way to help them. People are coming here with no hope in their eyes, but there’s something that can bring hope. That there’s a safe place, food, warmth and maybe a hug, a place to sleep, a church that is open for everyone who needs them. So thanks to all of you for supporting CityServe and its great job.”

17 News will have more on this humanitarian mission with a Kern County connection as it unfolds with another update on Tuesday.