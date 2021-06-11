CityServe hosts graduation ceremony for Project HireUp students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe celebrated its latest group of graduating students, ready to re-enter the workforce.

The graduation ceremony was held Friday morning at the M Street Navigation Center.

Seven students completed the Project HireUp program — a six week course from Bakersfield College.

CityServe says the program is an important step to reduce homelessness, poverty, and other challenging life circumstances.

“Just going back to school,” graduate Viviana Gonzalez said. “You never really think you’re worthy of whenever you’re feeling like that … and welding of all things. It’s so empowering.”

Project HireUp incorporates job training and life skills development for people struggling with unemployment.