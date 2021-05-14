CityServe honors the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation with Community Investment Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe honored the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation with the Community Investment Award on Friday.

The foundation was recognized for its generosity and commitment to feeding under-served families in the community. Throughout the past year, the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation have donated more than 52,000 meals to families through their partnership with CityServe.

Dr. Ravi Patel says 200 meals are being distributed every day. Dr. Patel says they wanted the food distributed to be nutritious, so the Health and Wellness Cafe at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center prepares them.

“Our foundation has four goals and one of them is serving and helping others,” Dr. Patel said.

Mayor Karen Goh also presented the foundation with a certificate of recognition from the city of Bakersfield.

Dr. Patel is also the medical director at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center. To learn more about the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation, visit here.

