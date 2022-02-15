CityServe holds meeting to discuss new transitional housing facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, CityServe will be hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss a new transitional housing development coming to the Central Bakersfield.

The organization said the new transitional housing slated for F Street is the first of its kind in town. The project will benefit local homeless residents.

The public is invited to come to the community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CityServe headquarters on F Street.

CityServe said it will unveil designs for the facility and detail all the services provided.