CityServe holds ‘first of many neighborhood meetings’ to discuss transitional housing project

WESTCHESTER, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Westchester had a chance Tuesday night to learn more about a new transitional housing project coming to their neighborhood.

The plan is to construct 126 affordable housing units for the unsheltered and underserved and offer services to help them get back on their feet.

Operation Homekey will be built at the City Center site on F Street and Golden State Avenue.

Tuesday night, CityServe invited neighbors to learn more about the project.

“Of course when something is new and unknown people who are highly invested in their homes and their families, it can make them a little nervous so we were glad we could meet those faces, welcome them in here,” said Crissy Cochran, director of communications. “This will be the first of many neighborhood meetings.”

“I’m in support of it,” said Tamara Gutel, Westchester resident. “I think it does something. I mean, as we can see things have deteriorated in the last many years, and if you use just mathematical logics here, it’s going to unless someone does something.”

For more information on the project, visit CityServe’s website.