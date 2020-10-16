CityServe Educational Collaborative celebrates second graduating class of Project HireUp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe Educational Collaborative, The Mission at Kern County and Bakersfield College celebrated the second graduating class of Project HireUp on Friday.

An event was held at The Mission at Kern County in the Fellowship Park at 9 a.m. Friday morning to honor the graduates. The inaugural ceremony included 10 residents of the Mission at Kern County, and four individuals through the M. Street Navigation Center. Graduates were dressed in caps and gowns and received their graduation certificates.

Project HireUp is a 6-week program that incorporates job training and life skills development for people struggling with unemployment, according to CityServe. The goal of the program is to take formerly homeless residents of the community through six weeks of office skills, with the goal of certifying and placing the graduates with a job working for a local business for at least 90 days.

“The first Cohort in early Spring of 2020 was very successful. All 22 Mission graduates were gainfully employed by various organizations in Bakersfield. This opportunity has empowered men and women to take the next steps to independent living. We are so grateful for this collaboration,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County.

CityServe said the graduation ceremony marks the first of many steps for individuals who want to transform their lives to something better.