BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe donated to a church Tuesday morning that is helping people in Ridgecrest after Tropical Storm Hilary caused flooding and destroyed homes, according to CityServe organizers.

According to CityServe officials, 11 pallets of water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies and toiletries were sent to The Lighthouse Church in Ridgecrest.

CityServe is a faith-based non-profit based in Bakersfield, and organizers worked with Senator Shannon Grove’s office and Ken Small Industries to transport supplies to Ridgecrest.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department said Tehachapi and Ridgecrest are the two areas that were hit the hardest in the storm.

Ridgecrest residents say up to 40 homes have been damaged and one neighborhood is still flooded.

Freeborn said the Ridgecrest Police Department, City of Ridgecrest officials and the fire department are all working together.

According to the Ridgecrest Police Department, city officials are exploring local, state and federal resources to provide aid as a result of Hilary.

Ridgecrest officials are asking impacted community members to complete forms and submit pictures for evaluation.

Residents must submit the property or business owner’s name, contact phone, contact email, location of property, description of damage or loss and the estimated value of damage or loss, according to city officials.

City officials advise photographs of damage or loss must be attached to the email.

All required information can be emailed to flooddamage@ridgecrest-ca.gov or a form can be completed on the City of Ridgecrest’s website.