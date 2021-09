BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe has announced a cleanup event that will take place Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.

The event, held in collaboration with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, will include picking up trash, planting trees and flowers and painting benches, according to a CityServe news release. Volunteers will receive a Fall Overhaul T-shirt and coffee and doughnuts.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Fox Theater for the event lasting from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers can sign up here.